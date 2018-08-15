[Asian Games] S. Korea Wins 2 Golds, 3 Silvers, 6 Bronzes on Sunday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea won two gold medals, three silvers and six bronzes on Sunday, the first full day of competition at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia.Taekwondo poomsae practitioner Kang Min-sung won the country's first gold in the men's individual final on Sunday at the Jakarta Convention Center(JCC) Plenary Hall, beating Koorosh Bakhtiyar of Iran.The men's team of Han Yeong-hun, Kang Wan-jin and Kim Seon-ho defeated China for the second gold in poomsae.The women's team of Gwak Yeo-won, Choi Dong-ah and Park Jae-eun took silver while Yun Ji-hye earned bronze in the women's individual event.Poomsae, which requires taekwondo practitioners to demonstrate attacking and defense moves of the Korean martial art, was made an official Asian Games medal discipline for the first time this year.In fencing, South Korea grabbed one silver and two bronze medals. Park Sang-young finished second in the men's individual epee, while Jung Jin-sun took bronze. In the women's individual sabre, Kim Ji-yeon added another bronze medal.In swimming, Lee Ju-ho earned a bronze medal in the men's 100 meter backstroke.South Korea added two bronze medals in wrestling, with freestylers Gong Byung-min and Kim Jae-gang finishing third in the men's 74 kilograms and 97 kilograms, respectively.Meanwhile in Palembang, 430 kilometers northwest of Jakarta, South Korea's Lee Dae-myung and Kim Min-jung secured a silver medal in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event.