Kyodo: N. Korea Allows On-site Inspection by UN Aviation Watchdog

North Korea has reportedly agreed to an on-site inspection of its missile launch site by a UN aviation watchdog to ensure the safety of international flights.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Sunday, North Korea agreed to allow a group of inspectors from the UN International Civil Aviation Organization(ICAO) to visit the country and verify its pledged suspension of unannounced missile launches.North Korea had vowed in May to suspend unannounced missile launches and allow an inspection when a group of officials from the organization visited the North. At the time, North Korea reportedly promised the representatives that it would not take any steps to endanger aircraft without notifying other countries in the region first.Kyodo said the planned visit will likely take place next year and that the inspection is expected to include visits to the country's aviation authorities and interviews with people in charge.