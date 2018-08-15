Reunions for War-Separated Koreans to Begin Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

War-separated Korean families will meet at North Korea's Mount Geumgang on Monday.South Korean participants of the inter-Korean reunions gathered at the border city of Sokcho in Gangwon Province on Sunday and will head to a resort on the mountain early Monday.The first round of reunions will be held between Monday and Wednesday, when 89 South Koreans will meet with their families in the North. For the second round of the reunions, 83 North Koreans will be reunited with their loved ones from Friday and Sunday at the same venue.The Unification Ministry said the families will likely be given eleven hours to meet with their relatives during the three-day special event.