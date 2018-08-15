First Round of Inter-Korean Family Reunions to Begin Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean participants of the inter-Korean reunions of war-separated families have left for Mount Geumgang in North Korea.Eighty-nine elderly participants and their family members departed Sokcho in Gangwon Province on Monday morning on buses. The South Korean participants are scheduled to arrive at the Geumgang resort at around 12:30 p.m.The South Koreans will be reunited with their loved ones in the North for the first time in 65 years in a group meeting for two hours from 3 p.m. The reunited families will get together again at 7 p.m. at a welcome banquet organized by North Korea.On the second day on Tuesday, the participants will hold separate meetings with their own families in their hotel rooms for two hours and then have a private lunch for an hour, a first for inter-Korean family reunions.On the third day, the families will have a final meeting and lunch together before returning home.During the three-day reunion, the families are likely to have eleven hours to meet with their kin on a total of six occasions.