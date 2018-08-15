Special Counsel Team to Decide Extension of Opinion Rigging Probe as Early as Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The independent counsel team probing a high-profile opinion rigging scandal will decide as early as Monday whether to extend the special investigation for another 30 days.The team of special counsel Huh Ik-bum, which was launched on June 27th, was given 60 days for the investigation.Its investigation is set to end on Saturday and the team must request by Wednesday approval from President Moon Jae-in to extend the probe for another 30 days.An official from the unit said Sunday that the probe team will hold a meeting on Monday morning to decide on whether to make the request.Last week, the special prosecutors requested an arrest warrant for South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo on charges of obstruction of business in collusion with the blogger known as "druking," but was rejected.