Gov't Eyes Duty at Prisons, Fire Stations, 119 for Conscientious Objectors

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is reportedly mulling duty in prisons, fire stations and at 119 emergency services as alternatives for conscientious objectors.The Defense Ministry plans to produce a related regulation to that effect within this month.A senior official said on Sunday that the ministry recently completed its review of social welfare facilities and public facilities where conscientious objectors could provide alternative service.The ministry reportedly eyed duty at the cites as they have the largest demand for alternative public service from conscientious objectors. Above all, the ministry took into account lodging facilities to accommodate conscientious objectors whose service period is likely to be twice as long as mandatory military service.This move comes after a landmark Constitutional Court ruling in June that stated punishing conscientious objectors without alternatives to military service was unconstitutional.