Prosecutors Raid Office of Senior Judge Involved in Judicial Abuse Scandal

Prosecutors have raided the office and residence of the Supreme Court's former sentencing committee permanent member and High Court senior judge Lee Gyu-jin in relation to their ongoing probe into the judicial abuse scandal.A team of investigators from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office started searching for computer hard drives and work logs at Lee's office at the Seoul High Court and his home on Monday.Lee has been removed from his duties for allegedly ordering the National Court Administration's massive deletion of records related to a secret investigation of judges blacklisted under former Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae.A senior judge who deleted related computer files in February reportedly testified he had received orders from Lee, while prosecutors are known to have secured similar testimonies from several other senior judges.Lee is also suspected of ordering a ruling to be delayed on a case involving a member of the provincial assembly of the Unified Progressive Party, which was disbanded during the previous Park Geun-hye administration.