VOA: N. Korean Preparations for Possible Military Parade Spotted Again

Photo : KBS News

North Korea’s preparations for a possible massive parade have again been spotted, ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the regime on September ninth.The Voice of America(VOA) said Monday that satellite images from Saturday provided by the earth imaging company Planet Labs showed large crowds of people in rectangular formations at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang, holding what appeared to be red flowers.Satellite images from August eleventh also showed thousands gathered at the square. The broadcaster estimated that like the week before, Saturday's crowds covered around ten percent of the area.The VOA said that signs of what appears to be parade preparations were also witnessed at plazas north and east of Mirim Airfield in Pyongyang.