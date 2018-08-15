Druking Scandal Probe Team Reinforcing Case Against Governor Kim

Photo : KBS News

The independent counsel team probing the massive online opinion rigging by political blogger "druking" is reinforcing its investigation into South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo.The move comes as the team’s operation period is set to expire in five days.Assistant independent counsel, Park Sang-yoong, said Monday that the team began to boost such probing efforts after the Seoul Central District Court said the charges against Kim are disputable when it refused to issue an arrest warrant for the governor.Meanwhile, the team held a meeting on Monday morning to decide whether or not to request President Moon Jae-in extend the special investigation for another 30 days.If it decides to make the request, the team must do so by Wednesday and upon receiving the request, the president must give a reply by Saturday.