Typhoon Soulik Moving Toward Korean Peninsula

Photo : KBS WORLD Radio

A powerful typhoon named Soulik is moving north toward the Korean Peninsula.The Korea Meteorological Administration said Monday that the 19th typhoon of the season advanced to waters 850 kilometers southeast of Kagoshima in Japan at 9 a.m. Monday.The typhoon, which is moving at 19 kilometers per hour, is expected to reach waters 270 kilometers south of Seogwipo on Jeju Island at around 9 a.m. Wednesday.By around 9 a.m. Thursday, Soulik is expected to reach waters 20 kilometers north-northeast of Mokpo in South Jeolla Province before passing through South Korea.By Friday morning the typhoon is likely to have reached waters 100 kilometers east-southeast of Chongjin in North Korea’s North Hamgyong Province.An official of the weather agency called for thorough preventive measures, saying the nation could suffer serious damage resulting from heavy rains or strong winds triggered by the typhoon.