FTC Issues Reform Measures on Retirees' Reemployment

Photo : YONHAP News

The Fair Trade Commission(FTC) has unveiled a set of anti-corruption measures to prevent job irregularities involving the watchdog's retirees.FTC chairperson Kim Sang-jo announced nine specific measures on Monday, apologizing for the wrongdoing by his agency's ex-officials.One of the reform measures includes a plan to disclose ten years of records of the new workplaces of retired FTC officials.The watchdog plans to disclose the information on its Web site after securing consent from the retiring officials. Retirees who do not notify the commission of their new jobs will be restricted from entering the FTC.The announced measures are aimed at boosting the ethics code for FTC staff and eradicating practices of providing assistance for retirees looking to get jobs at private corporations related to their former duties at the watchdog.The FTC will also operate an anonymous hotline to receive reports of unfair employment activities.Prosecutors last week indicted a dozen former and current officials of the watchdog on charges they forced companies to hire retired FTC workers.