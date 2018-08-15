War-Separated Families from Two Koreas Reunite

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Hundreds of South and North Koreans separated by the Korean War reunited for the first time in over six decades. The family reunions, which resumed amid the recent reconciliatory mood on the Korean Peninsula, began Monday at North Korea's Mount Geumgang resort.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: Eighty-nine South Koreans met about 180 of their long-separated loved ones living in North Korea at Mount Geumgang on Monday.The meeting, which began at 3 p.m., is the first reunion during their three-day stay in the North. They will meet six times for a total of eleven hours.Seven of the South Koreans are meeting their long-separated children from the North, while 20 others are reuniting with their siblings. Most of the participants in this week's reunions will be meeting their relatives for the first time.The South Korean participants are mostly in their 70s and 80s. A 101-year-old man is the oldest among them.Before the start of the first session, 91-year-old Lee Ki-sun said he greatly anticipates meeting his long-lost son from the North.Ninety-nine-year-old Han Shin-ja met her two daughters, both in their 70s, whom she had left with relatives during the three-year conflict.Monday's first session is to be followed by a dinner hosted by the North Korean side.On the second day, the family members will meet in the morning and have lunch together in their rooms, marking the first time for separated families to have a private meeting.In subsequent reunions planned to take place from Friday to Sunday, 83 North Koreans will meet their family members from the South.The family reunions are a follow-up to an agreement the leaders of South and North Korea reached in April to address humanitarian issues arising from nearly seven decades of division caused by the Korean War.This week's family reunions come nearly three years after the last such event was held in October 2015.Some 57-thousand South Koreans are registered to be reunited with their families who might be living in the North.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.