S. Korea, US to Hold Talks on Sharing Defense Costs This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold another round of talks this week on sharing defense costs for maintaining American troops in Korea.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that in the sixth session to be held on Wednesday and Thursday in Seoul, the two sides are expected to hold in-depth talks to coordinate their stances based on discussions from the last meeting.The allies opened negotiations in March on new terms for the sharing of costs for stationing U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula that will be applied from next year.During negotiations so far this year, Washington has demanded that South Korea share costs for the deployment of U.S. strategic assets.Seoul is known to have reaffirmed that the asset deployment issue is not a topic to be discussed at the defense cost sharing talks, which are supposed to focus on expenses for keeping U.S. troops in Korea.