LKP Floor Leader Negative on Assembly Approval of Summit Accord

Photo : KBS News

The floor leader of the main opposition party said Monday that President Moon Jae-in should not expect the parliament's ratification of the Panmunjeom Declaration announced after the inter-Korean summit earlier this year.Moon asked for the National Assembly's ratification during his meeting with the floor leaders of five parties held last Thursday.During an event on Monday, Liberty Korea Party floor leader Kim Sung-tae expressed deep concern over President Moon's view which he described as not giving much care about denuclearization and focused on improving inter-Korean relations.Kim said parliamentary ratification of the declaration will be difficult without substantial progress in North Korea's nuclear dismantlement.