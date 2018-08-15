1st Day Session of Inter-Korean Family Reunions Wraps up

Photo : YONHAP News

The first day of an inter-Korean reunion event for war-separated families has wrapped up.A total of 197 South Koreans, consisting of 89 main participants and their accompanying family members, met 185 of their long-separated loved ones living in North Korea at Mount Geumgang on Monday.The first two-hour session, which ran through 5 p.m., brought the families together for the first time since the Korean War ended with an armistice in 1953.The reunions will continue for two more days at the same same venue with the participants meeting six times for a total of eleven hours.On Tuesday, the families will hold two-hour individual meetings at their accommodation, to be followed by an hour-long joint lunch in their rooms. This will also mark the first time ever for for separated families to hold private meetings.Following final reunion sessions on Wednesday morning, participants from both sides will attend a group lunch meeting before the South Korean participants return to the South later in the day.This family reunion event is the first to be held since October 2105, and comes as a follow-up to an agreement the leaders of South and North Korea reached in April to address humanitarian issues arising from nearly seven decades of division caused by the Korean War.