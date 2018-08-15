Prosecution Appeals Acquittal of Ex-Governor in Sexual Assault Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has appealed the court’s decision to acquit former South Chungcheong Province Governor An Hee-jung of alleged sexual assault against his former secretary.The Seoul Western District Prosecutors’ Office said on Monday that it made the appeal on the grounds of the court’s misunderstanding of related legal matters, misunderstanding of related facts and insufficient deliberations.The prosecutors said the court interpreted related laws too strictly, pointing to several previous Supreme Court rulings that found the accused guilty in similar cases.They also argued the court did not take seriously the testimonies provided by the plaintiff, only taking into account the views of experts on An’s side, while ignoring the views of experts on the plaintiff’s side.The 54-year-old politician was indicted in April on charges that he sexually assaulted and harassed his then-secretary Kim Ji-eun multiple times from July 2017 to February this year in an abuse of his authority.Last Tuesday, the Seoul Western District Court handed down the “not guilty” verdict for him, noting the plaintiff’s arguments do not comply with the standard of what constitutes rape under the nation’s law, including whether or not assault or threat is involved.