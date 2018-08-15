Watchdog Blames BMW Korea for Insufficient Cooperation over Car Fires

Photo : KBS News

A local transport watchdog says BMW Korea has not sincerely complied with its request to turn in related documents concerning a spate of accidents involving BMW sedans catching fire in South Korea.Korea Transportation Safety Authority President Kwon Byung-yoon made the revelation at a at the government complex in Sejong City on Monday, where he announced a plan regarding state investigations into the BMW engine fire cases.Kwon said the authority became aware of a problem with BMW's 520d in June, based on frequent fire accidents stemming from certain parts of the German cars.He said his agency then asked BMW Korea to submit related technical reports, but the company did not reply to requests or submitted documents missing some data.The agency reported to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on July 12th that it was keeping an eye on the German automaker because nine out of 20 car blaze accidents in the nation in the first half of the year involved the BMW sedans.Four days later, the ministry instructed the organization to launch processes concerning a recall of the German cars.Under the current law, it is not compulsory for a company to comply with the watchdog’s request before a recall measure is made. The authority said, however, the documents submitted by the company after the recall measures were also found to be insufficient.