KCNA: N. Korea Has Firm Will to Implement Panmunjeom Declaration

Photo : YONHAP News

As rare reunions of families separated by the Korean War got underway at North Korea's Mount Geumgang resort, the North's official media outlet reiterated that the regime stands firm and committed to the implementation of the Panmunjeom Declaration.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) relayed Pyongyang’s stance on Monday, arguing any behavior that puts a brake on the implementation of the inter-Korean agreement should not be allowed.The outlet then blamed the South for lacking consistency in following through with declaration agreements, saying it is creating “complications” in North-South relations.The KCNA did not elaborate further, but the comments apparently come in response to media reports that Seoul does not see eye to eye with Washington on whether the planned establishment of an inter-Korean liaison office violate sanctions on the North.The KCNA nor other North Korean media agencies had yet to report on the start of the latest rounds of war-torn family reunions on Monday, except for brief comments on the matter on the North’s propaganda Web site Uriminzokkiri.