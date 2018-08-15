[Asian Games] S. Korea Adds Three Golds in Fencing, Taekwondo Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added three gold medals in fencing and taekwondo at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia on Monday.In fencing, Gu Bon-gil defeated Oh Sang-uk 15-14 in the all-South Korean final of the men's individual sabre, becoming the first fencer to win three consecutive Asiad gold medals in the event.Fencer Jeon Hee-sook successfully defended her Asian Games title in the women's individual foil final after defeating Fu Yiting of China 8-3 in Jakarta.Monday’s final gold for South Korea came from taekwondo, where Kim Tae-hun won the men's 58-kilogram title. Kim had previously won the gold medal in the men's 54 kilogram at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.As of Monday, South Korea is ranked third in the medal standings with five gold, nine silver and ten bronze medals, after China and Japan.Meanwhile, South Korea defeated Kyrgyzstan 1-0 on Monday to reach the round of 16 in the men's football competition. It will face Iran on Thursday.