Gov't to Strengthen Regulations on Inter-affiliate Trading

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will strengthen regulations on inter-affiliate trading within family-controlled conglomerates by increasing the number of companies subject to regulatory supervision.Under the current regulations, inter-affiliate trading within a business group whose owner and family hold 30 percent or more of the listed affiliates is banned.The ruling Democratic Party and the Fair Trade Commission(FTC) held a meeting at the National Assembly on Tuesday and decided to lower the limit to 20 percent for both listed and unlisted subsidiaries.DP chief policymaker Kim Tae-nyeon said that subsidiaries that are more than half-owned by conglomerates would also be newly subject to monitoring.Kim said that the government will also ease requirements to promote large companies' investments in venture firms.