Gov't to Strengthen Regulations on Inter-affiliate Trading

Economy

Write: 2018-08-21 10:45:36Update: 2018-08-21 14:00:21

The government will strengthen regulations on inter-affiliate trading within family-controlled conglomerates by increasing the number of companies subject to regulatory supervision. 

Under the current regulations, inter-affiliate trading within a business group whose owner and family hold 30 percent or more of the listed affiliates is banned. 

The ruling Democratic Party and the Fair Trade Commission(FTC) held a meeting at the National Assembly on Tuesday and decided to lower the limit to 20 percent for both listed and unlisted subsidiaries.
 
DP chief policymaker Kim Tae-nyeon said that subsidiaries that are more than half-owned by conglomerates would also be newly subject to monitoring.
 
Kim said that the government will also ease requirements to promote large companies' investments in venture firms.
