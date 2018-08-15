Special Prosecutor Team Reinforcing Case on Opinion Rigging Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Special prosecutors on Tuesday questioned key figures in the online opinion rigging scandal involving the political blogger “druking” in a bid to reinforce their investigation ahead of the operation’s expiry on Saturday.The independent counsel team believes South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo attended a demonstration of a computer program in 2016 designed to manipulate opinions online in favor of the Democratic Party ahead of last year's presidential election. It believes the governor, then a ruling party lawmaker, gave the go-ahead for the program to be used.However, a request for an arrest warrant for the governor, who denies all allegations, was rejected last week.The team will decide on Wednesday whether it will seek an extension of the investigation.