KOSPI Gains 0.99% on Tuesday
Write: 2018-08-21 15:54:19 / Update: 2018-08-21 15:54:27
South Korean stocks gained on Tuesday amid hopes hostilities between China and Washington would ease ahead of low-level trade talks between the two nations.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed the day 22-point-18 points, or point-99 percent higher, to end the day at two-thousand-270-point-06.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ surged, adding 17-point-37 points, or two-point-26 percent, to close the day at 787-point-15.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened four-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-four won.
