Prime Minister Orders All Precautionary Measures Against Typhoon Damage

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has instructed the government to take all possible precautionary measures against incoming Typhoon Soulik.Lee on Wednesday issued the instruction during a visit to the National Disaster and Safety Status Control Center on Tuesday.At the disaster control center, Lee was briefed on preventive measures the government is taking and held video conference calls with officials of the government of Jeju Island and other provincial governments.Lee ordered all government officials to focus on preventing human casualties and to get ready to quickly launch recovery operations in case damage occurs.