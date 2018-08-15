KOSPI Closes 0.14% Higher on Wednesday

Photo : KBS News

South Korean stocks were mixed on Wednesday, boosted by a rise on Wall Street but bogged down by political headlines in the U.S. and a retreat in Chinese markets.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) closed the day three-point-27 points, or point-14 percent higher, to end the day at two-thousand-273-point-33.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing one-point-20 points, or point-15 percent. It closed the day at 785-point-95.On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-118-point-nine won.