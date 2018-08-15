75% of Households Likely to Pay Around 17,000 Won More for Power Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Three out of four South Korean households are likely to be faced with heftier electricity bills for this summer due to the historic heat.According to the Korea Electric Power Corporation on Wednesday, 75-point-five percent, or some six-point-six million of eight-point-74 million households in the nation will pay larger power bills for July compared to last year.The increased amount is estimated at about 17-thousand won on average per household.Power bills will increase by more than 100-thousand won from a year earlier in some 120-thousand households, or just one-point-four percent of the six-point-six million households.However, the actual electricity bills will likely be lower than the estimation as the government’s electricity fee discount for this summer has yet to be reflected in the bill calculations.