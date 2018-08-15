[Asian Games] Na Ah-reum Wins Gold in Cycling

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s female cyclist Na Ah-reum won the gold medal in individual cycling at the Asian Games in Indonesia.Na clocked two hours 55 minutes and 47 seconds to finish first in the 104-point-four-kilometer race in the women’s road event on Wednesday.China’s Pu Yixian came in second 80 seconds later, while Eri Yonamine of Japan crossed the finish line in third after another 80 second interval.It is the second consecutive Asian Games title for the 28-year-old cyclist, following her individual time trial victory at the Incheon Asian Games in 2014.