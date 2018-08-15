[Asian Games] S. Korea Adds 3 Golds in Fencing, Wrestling, Cycling Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added three gold medals at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta on Wednesday in fencing, wrestling and cycling.The day's first gold medal came from women's road cycling, where Na Ah-reum clocked a time of two hours 55 minutes and 47 seconds to finish first in the 104-point-four-kilometer race.It is the second consecutive Asian Games title for the 28-year-old cyclist, following her individual time trial victory at the Incheon Asian Games in 2014.In fencing, South Korea captured its second gold in the women's sabre team event, with Kim Ji-yeon, Yoon Ji-su, Choi Soo-yeon and Hwang Seon-a defeating China 45-36.The day's final gold for South Korea came from Greco-Roman wrestler Cho Hyo-chul who beat Xiao Di of China 5-4 in the men's 97-kilogram final.South Korea is currently ranked third in the overall medal standings with eleven gold, 15 silver and 23 bronze medals, after China and Japan.