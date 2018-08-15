S. Korean Participants of Second Round of Family Reunions to Gather in Sokcho

Photo : KBS News

South Korean participants of the second round of inter-Korean reunions of war-separated families will gather at the border city of Sokcho in Gangwon Province on Thursday before heading to Mount Geumgang the next day.The Unification Ministry said Thursday that the 337 South Koreans will be briefed on their three-day trip to North Korea in Sokcho that afternoon.The South Korean participants and reporters will depart for the Geumgang resort at 9 a.m. Friday. They will cross the border via the customs office in Goseong in Gangwon Province and arrive at the resort at around 1 p.m. Friday.In the second round of the reunions, 83 North Koreans will be reunited with their loved ones from the South from Friday to Sunday.In the first round of the reunions from Monday to Wednesday, 89 South Koreans met with their families in the North at the same venue.