Ruling Camp Vows to Increase Job Budget to Highest Level Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party(DP) have vowed to maintain an expansionary fiscal policy and increase the budget for jobs to a record level next year.Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon said Thursday during a meeting with the ruling party on next year's budget that the government will propose the largest job creation-centered budget next year that will benefit both public and private sectors.Kim said Seoul plans to maintain its expansionary fiscal policy to help create jobs and narrow income inequality.The minister also said that the government will invest over five trillion won in eight major industries and expand its budget for research and development to more than 20 trillion won.DP Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo also agreed on the expansionary fiscal policy, stressing the need to spur growth led by income and innovation with the increased budget.