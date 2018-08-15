S. Korea, Japan to Extend Military Info. Sharing Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Japan have decided to extend a bilateral defense intelligence sharing agreement by one year.A Defense Ministry official said Wednesday that the two sides agreed to keep the accord in place after taking into consideration the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.The official said Seoul and Tokyo share the view that they need strategic communication in the process of North Korea’s denuclearization and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula.The accord, known as the General Security of Military Information Agreement, took effect in November 2016 and allows the two countries to share intelligence on matters including Pyongyang's missile capabilities.The agreement is automatically extended by a year if neither side decides to pull out 90 days before its expiry.