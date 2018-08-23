Trump Commits to Continuing Sanctions while Stressing Good Chemistry with Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have pledged to maintain strong sanctions against North Korea. Trump also held out hope for progress in nuclear talks with Pyongyang, stressing his good chemistry with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Our Lee Bo-kyung has more.Report: U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke on the phone on Wednesday and committed to maintaining strong sanctions against North Korea.White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a news briefing that the two leaders also expressed hope to meet again at the UN General Assembly in September and agreed to continue dialogue with their allies.Trump reaffirmed his denuclearization first, sanctions alleviation second policy during a rally in Charleston, West Virginia, the previous day.[Sound bite: U.S. President Donald Trump]"I haven't taken off the sanctions. We have massive sanctions. I want to take them off quickly but they've got to get rid of the nukes. We've got to get rid of the nukes."However, Trump stressed his good relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un over the last three months and avoided making any provocative comments, saying that he does not want to insult Kim.The remarks came amid Pyongyang's strong protest over Washington's recent barrage of sanctions on foreign entities for illicit deals with the North and ahead of an expected visit to North Korea by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.Sources at the South Korean presidential office say they expect Pompeo will meet with the North Korean leader this time around.There is speculation that during Pompeo’s fourth trip, Washington and Pyongyang will strike a deal in which North Korea presents a timetable for its denuclearization while the U.S. agrees to declare a formal end to the Korean War.Lee Bo-kyung, KBS World Radio News.