Cabinet Reshuffle Could Come as Early as Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office will likely conduct a Cabinet reshuffle as early as next week, ahead of the National Assembly’s regular session in September.A senior official at the top office told KBS on Wednesday that the process of verifying the candidates is known to be nearing an end, adding what remains now is President Moon Jae-in’s final decision.The official, however, said it would be difficult to meet the objective of placing opposition party figures in key Cabinet posts, given the not-so-smooth cooperation with the opposition.The top office is said to be considering replacing at least three to four Cabinet ministers, including Education Minister Kim Sang-kon who faced criticism in the process of revising the country's college entrance procedures.Many observers believe that if the reorganization turns out to be mid-sized, the ministers of environment, gender equality and labor could also be replaced.