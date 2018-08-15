LKP Floor Leader Vows to Get to Bottom of Druking Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has pledged to find out the truth about the online opinion rigging scandal involving the blogger "druking" through parliamentary inspections and investigations.LKP floor leader Kim Sung-tae’s remarks came after a special prosecution team decided not to extend its probe into the scandal on Wednesday.Kim said Thursday that it is widely known that the blogger, his aides and key figures in the current government damaged the principles of democracy by manipulating opinions online in favor of the Democratic Party ahead of last year's presidential election.He criticized the government for neutralizing the independent counsel team, stressing the probe's expiry doesn't mean that the case has been closed.