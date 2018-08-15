Diplomat: UK Best Partner to Dismantle N. Korean Warheads

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's ambassador to London says that Britain is the most suitable partner to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons.In the wake of KBS's exclusive report on the U.S.'s request for Britain's participation in the denuclearization procedure, Ambassador Park Enna addressed the matter during a meeting with South Korean journalists in London on Thursday.The diplomat said that the International Atomic Energy Agency cannot be involved in the dismantlement process of already-built nuclear weapons.The newly-appointed ambassador instead pointed to the U.K., noting the country's prior experiences in disassembling nuclear bombs and its concurrent diplomatic ties with both South and North Korea.A diplomatic source last week confirmed to KBS that Washington officials proposed to their North Korean counterparts that the regime transfer half of its nuclear warheads to the U.K.