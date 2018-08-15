Hyundai Motor Successfully Tests Semi-Autonomous Truck

Photo : YONHAP News

Hyundai Motor has successfully tested a semi-autonomous large trailer truck on a domestic expressway.The company said Wednesday that it tested the level three autonomous driving technology the previous day on a 40-ton truck and trailer on a 40-kilometer section of highway connecting the cities of Incheon and Uiwang in Gyeonggi Province.The truck, equipped with level three autonomous driving technology as defined by the U.S.-based Society of Automotive Engineers, was the first large-sized truck to obtain a temporary self-driving permit from the Transport Ministry in late June.Level three, out of a total of five levels, is an intermediate stage in the self-driving technology, allowing lane changes and other driving functions to work without intervention by a human driver.A level three vehicle can automatically travel a predetermined path while avoiding obstacles, but a driver must intervene in dangerous situations and other emergencies.