Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Up 0.41% on Foreign Purchases

South Korean stocks ended Thursday higher as investors hoped for a positive outcome after U.S. and Chinese officials met on Wednesday for trade talks.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose nine-point-27 points, or point-41 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-282-point-60.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained five-point-33 points, or point-68 percent, to close at 791-point-28.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-121-point-four won.