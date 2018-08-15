'N. Korean Population at 25.6 Mln This Year'

Photo : YONHAP News

Radio Free Asia reports that North Korea's population rose by about 100-thousand this year to 25-point-six million.This figure comes from the 2018 world population data released by the Washington-based Population Reference Bureau.The bureau's report projects that the North's population will rise by over one million to reach 26-point-seven million by the year 2030 and 26-point-eight million by 2050.A policy analyst at the bureau told Radio Free Asia that North Korea's birthrate stands at one-point-nine births per woman this year, noting that at least two-point-one is necessary to maintain its current population.