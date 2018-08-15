FM Kang: Gov't Working to Bridge Gap with US on Cross-Border Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has acknowledged differences with the U.S. regarding the pace of inter-Korean economic cooperation, but noted discussions were taking place to narrow such differences.The minister made this remark while attending a plenary meeting of the National Assembly's Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee on Thursday.She was answering a question from ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Soo-hyuck who asked whether there are differing views with Washington or whether the U.S. has officially asked Seoul to adjust its pace regarding economic projects with North Korea.The minister first said she has no recollection of receiving a formal request, but was prodded that a comment by a senior White House or State Department official should be considered a formal request.When asked again how serious the level of such comment from a senior U.S. official was, Kang said she can't disclose the details but the allies are holding talks to bridge the gap in perceptions.This follows a reaffirmation by South Korea's presidential office on Wednesday that the opening of an inter-Korean liaison office does not pose an obstacle to the denuclearization process between North Korea and the U.S.