Seoul to Open Liaison Office before Sanctions Lifted

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will go ahead and open an inter-Korean liaison office as planned, even though the U.S. has not granted an exemption to its own and UN sanctions on the North.At a briefing Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Noh Kyu-duk said Seoul is pushing for the opening in close consultation with Washington to ensure the cross-border communications office won't damage the objectives of sanctions on Pyongyang.He added all supplies, equipment and power generation for the liaison office are meant for its operation and convenience of South Korean staff members there, and won't benefit North Korea economically, which would be a violation of international sanctions.The government is expected to hold a ceremony as early as next week to formally open the liaison office in North Korea's Gaeseong Industrial Complex.