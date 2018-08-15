Adolescents from Low-income Families to Receive Monthly State Allowances

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to provide 400-thousand won in monthly allowances to adolescents from low-income households beginning next year.According to the Ministry of Strategy and Finance, it is part of the measures aimed to enhance social mobility to be pursued under the “Hope Ladder Project.”Under the project, the allowances will be funded through the government’s lottery fund and given to elementary and high school students selected in terms of their household incomes and their will to study.Only those from families earning 50 percent of the median income or less will be eligible for the benefits.The government plans to select one-thousand-500 recipients in a pilot project next year and gradually expand the number to five-thousand.The ministry also plans to provide the same amount of monthly allowances to elite athletes from low-income families using the sports promotion fund.