Top Office: Gov't Trying to Resolve Worsening Income Disparity

The presidential office says the government is trying to resolve worsening income inequality in the nation, calling it a “grave situation.”Presidential Spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom relayed the government’s stance in a regular media briefing on Thursday, responding to criticism that the government should abandon its income-led initiatives as they are ineffective.Kim said the government is closely monitoring the situation observed in data such as employment statistics, adding it is trying to solve the issue in earnest.Asked whether President Moon Jae-in had made a comment, the spokesman said he must have been reported of it, but did not have any special words.Statistics Korea data released earlier in the day showed the steepest-ever on-year decrease in average income for the bottom 20 percent in the second quarter, while the average income of the top 20 percent marked an all-time high growth.