More than 100 Colleges in S. Korea to Face Student Quota Reduction

Photo : YONHAP News

More than 100 colleges across South Korea, including Duksung Women’s University, Chosun University and Yonsei University Wonju Campus, will be subject to a cut in student quotas or state financial assistance due to their inefficient management.The Education Ministry and the Korean Educational Development Institute announced on Thursday the final result of their annual college assessment.Among a total of 187 comprehensive universities and 136 job-training-focused colleges assessed, 120 four-year colleges and 87 vocational schools were advised to voluntarily improve their management without any disadvantages.However, 30 four-year colleges and 36 vocational colleges were put on the list of the colleges that need strengthened competence and were advised to reduce ten percent of their current student quotas.Fifty other colleges will face not only a student quota reduction but fewer chances to use low-rate state loans.A total of ten-thousand students are required to be slashed under the measure.The colleges are allowed to appeal the decision, but there's a small chance the decision will be overturned.