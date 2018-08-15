Education Minister: Gov't Moving to Lower Criminal Minors' Age

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Education Minister says the government will pursue lowering the age threshold under which juvenile crimes are punishable from 14 to 13.Kim Sang-kon revealed the plan on Thursday while answering a public petition filed with the presidential office to call for the abolishment of the juvenile law. Under the law, those under the age of 14 are exempt from any legal responsibilities for their crimes.More than 200-thousand people signed the petition which began last month following mob violence involving teenagers in Seoul in June.Kim said the current age limit was set in 1953, adding pan-government discussions have been held on lowering it by a year. Noting that 26 similar bills are pending at the National Assembly, he said the government will also cooperate actively with related legislative efforts.He said the number of the crimes committed by those aged 10 to 13 increased seven-point-nine percent this year from the same period last year but the number of the crimes by 13-year-olds jumped 14-point-seven percent.Last year, the presidential office signaled it didn't feel the need to lower the age limit.