N. Korea-China Trade Declines Sharply in Jan.-July Period

Photo : YONHAP News

China's trade with North Korea is declining amid continuing international sanctions on Pyongyang.According to the Chinese customs authorities on Thursday, trade between the two long-time allies amounted to around one-point-three billion U.S. dollars in the January-July period, down more than 56 percent from the same period last year.China’s imports from North Korea plunged over 88 percent on-year to around 124 million dollars, while its exports to the North tumbled by almost 39 percent to one-point-17 billion dollars.