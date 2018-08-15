S. Korea's Emergency Relief for Laos Dam Collapse Wraps up

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is wrapping up its emergency relief efforts for Laos aimed at helping the victims of last month's fatal dam collapse and flooding in the Southeast Asian country.Seoul’s Foreign Ministry said the emergency relief activities will terminate when the third batch of medical experts dispatched to Laos arrives home on Friday.Despite ending its emergency assistance, the ministry said South Korea will continue to help Laos recover from the disaster by supporting rehabilitation assistance by South Korean NGOs and international organizations.Seoul provided one million dollar's worth emergency relief to Laos over the incident and sent more than 60 medical experts and staff to the country in three groups.