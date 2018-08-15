Inter-Korean Event in Dandong Cancelled due to China's Opposition

Photo : YONHAP News

An inter-Korean friendship event in China has been cancelled after the Chinese authorities abruptly stopped it being held.The peace forum hosted by the South Korean National Unification Advisory Council was supposed to be held on Thursday in Dandong near China’s border with the North.Around 40 people from South and North Korea and overseas had gathered at the site via chartered buses from China’s Shenyang to attend the event. However, Chinese security authorities suddenly banned the event from going ahead without explaining why.The participants were scheduled to present academic reports and discussions.The organizers said they will do some sightseeing in Dandong before moving to Shenyang on Friday to hold a forum there.