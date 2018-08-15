S. Korean Shooter Shin Hyun-woo Wins Gold at 2018 Asian Games

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean shooter Shin Hyun-woo has won a gold medal in the men’s double trap event at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.At the six-man final held at the Jakabaring Sport City Shooting Range in Palembang on Thursday, the 34-year-old scored 74 points, beating India’s Shardul Vihan by a point.It was a come-from-behind victory for Shin, who trailed the Indian by 73-72 but cleared the last two shots. Hamad Ali Al Marri of Qatar scored 53 points to take the bronze.Shin won a bronze medal in the same event at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.