Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Sports

S. Korean Shooter Shin Hyun-woo Wins Gold at 2018 Asian Games

Write: 2018-08-23 18:44:32Update: 2018-08-24 08:50:53

S. Korean Shooter Shin Hyun-woo Wins Gold at 2018 Asian Games

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean shooter Shin Hyun-woo has won a gold medal in the men’s double trap event at the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia. 

At the six-man final held at the Jakabaring Sport City Shooting Range in Palembang on Thursday, the 34-year-old scored 74 points, beating India’s Shardul Vihan by a point. 

It was a come-from-behind victory for Shin, who trailed the Indian by 73-72 but cleared the last two shots. Hamad Ali Al Marri of Qatar scored 53 points to take the bronze. 

Shin won a bronze medal in the same event at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games.
List

Editor's Pick