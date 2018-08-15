Second Round of Inter-Korean Family Reunions Set to Open as Scheduled

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean participants of the second round of inter-Korean reunions of war-separated families will depart for Mount Geumgang in North Korea on Friday as scheduled.The Unification Ministry said Friday that 326 South Koreans will be reunited with 81 family members in the North at the Geumgang resort on Friday afternoon.The South Korean participants, reporters and medical staff will depart Sokcho in Gangwon Province for the mountain resort at 9 a.m. Friday. They will cross the border via the customs office in Goseong in Gangwon Province and arrive at the resort at around 1 p.m. Friday.The war-separated families from the two Koreas will meet for the first time in almost 70 years in a group meeting at 3 p.m., before a welcome banquet organized by South Korea at 7 p.m. The families will meet for 12 hours during the three-day reunion.The government plans to proceed with the second round of reunions as scheduled although Typhoon Soulik is expected to pass through northern Gangwon Province on Friday afternoon and affect the Geumgang area.