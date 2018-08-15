Trump Says Sanctions are Aimed at Accelerating N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that U.S. sanctions against North Korea are aimed at accelerating the North’s denuclearization.During an interview with Fox News, Trump said he had given nothing but sanctions to North Korea, dismissing criticism that he made concessions with no gains in his June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Trump said that Washington is imposing heavy sanctions against Pyongyang, referring to the Treasury Department's recent sanctions on two Russian shipping companies and six vessels over their alleged oil transfers to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions.He said that Washington has actually slapped additional sanctions on North Korea because it wants the North to move more quickly.