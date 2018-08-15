[Asian Games] S. Korea Wins 5 Golds Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea added five gold medals at the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia on Thursday, including two in gymnastics.Gymnast Kim Han-sol won in the men's floor exercise in Jakarta, scoring 14-point-675 points to beat Tang Chiahung of Chinese Taipei.Yeo Seo-jeong grabbed a gold in the women's vault, scoring 14-point-387 in the final, following the footsteps of her father, Yeo Hong-chul, who won gold medals in men's vault in 1994 and 1998.In taekwondo, Lee Dae-hoon won gold in the men's 68-kilogram division over Amirmohammad Bakhshikalhori of Iran, becoming the first to win three straight taekwondo gold medals at the Asian Games.In fencing, the men's sabre team defeated Iran 45-32 for South Korea's second straight Asiad gold. Gu Bon-gil, who secured his third straight sabre individual title on Monday, became South Korea's first double gold medalist in Jakarta.In Palembang, the co-host city of the Asian Games with Jakarta, Shin Hyun-woo grabbed gold in the men's double trap shooting event.South Korea placed third in the medal standings on Thursday, with 16 gold, 20 silver and 27 bronze medals, after China and Japan.